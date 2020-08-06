An Alameda County Sheriff’s employee has been charged with supplying methamphetamine to a prisoner at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin for sale to other inmates.
Shannon Taylor, a Sheriff’s Office technician, was arrested June 17 and placed on administrative leave. The Alameda County district attorney filed formal charges last week.
Taylor was charged with 10 felony counts, including possession of drugs for sale, selling drugs, and bringing drugs into a jail. She was booked and released on zero bail.
Taylor is accused of providing the drugs to Leonard Jones, who is being held at Santa Rita while awaiting trial in the 2013 death of a woman who was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car in Oakland with her son, then 4-years-old, in the backseat.
According to the Sheriff’s Office website, technicians are unarmed, non-sworn employees who perform duties such as security and jail intake, monitoring screening stations and cameras in courtrooms, maintaining evidence storage facilities, enforcing parking regulations, and assisting the coroner’s office.
District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement that Taylor’s alleged conduct violates the public’s trust of those working in the justice system.
“My office will ensure that both defendants are held to account,” she said. “They not only broke the law, but also put the health and safety of inmates and staff at the jail at risk. It is deeply troubling that an employee of the Sheriff’s Office engaged in this degree of criminal conduct.”
Taylor is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 14.