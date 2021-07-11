Jalen Bets.jpeg

LEWC's Jalen Bets also qualified this weekend, placing 3rd in the girl’s division.

Team California, with Livermore Elite’s Jalen Bets wrestling at 100 pounds, won the Junior Women’s Duals championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month, going undefeated in the six-team round-robin finals and taking down top-ranked Team Illinois in the process.

Bets pinned Isa-Bella Mendoza, from third-place finisher Team Missouri, in 2:39 during the round-robin.

Carter Bailey, also with the Livermore Elite, wrestled at 126 pounds for the Team California junior men’s team, which finished fifth in Greco-Roman and seventh in freestyle. Bailey was 4-1 over the four days of competition.

The tournament was sponsored by USA Wrestling, which governs amateur wrestling in the United States.