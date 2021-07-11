Team California, with Livermore Elite’s Jalen Bets wrestling at 100 pounds, won the Junior Women’s Duals championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month, going undefeated in the six-team round-robin finals and taking down top-ranked Team Illinois in the process.
Bets pinned Isa-Bella Mendoza, from third-place finisher Team Missouri, in 2:39 during the round-robin.
Carter Bailey, also with the Livermore Elite, wrestled at 126 pounds for the Team California junior men’s team, which finished fifth in Greco-Roman and seventh in freestyle. Bailey was 4-1 over the four days of competition.
The tournament was sponsored by USA Wrestling, which governs amateur wrestling in the United States.