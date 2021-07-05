Rachelle Jeppson has been named chief financial officer (CFO) for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
The appointment was effective this week.
In her new position, Jeppson, formerly deputy CFO and controller, oversees the laboratory’s $2.6 billion annual budget, including accounting, budgeting, and financial analysis.
She is also responsible for establishing and overseeing financial policies, procedures, and controls; disbursement of funds; financial reporting; and compliance with federal financial requirements. In addition, she will serve as treasurer of Lawrence Livermore National Security, which manages the LLNL for the U.S. Department of Energy.
From 2010 to 2017, Jeppson was controller at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, where she led the financial accounting operations including royalty accounting, accounts payable, payroll, travel, conference services and financial controls and compliance.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration - accounting from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.