PLEASANTON — Rabbi Raleigh Resnick is hoping to turn the Chabad Center for Jewish Life building into a community centerpiece, following the Pleasanton Planning Commission’s unanimous approval of a beautification plan to refurbish his synagogue in the city.
Resnick, leader of the Orthodox Jewish Center, said the panel’s April 14 approval of the synagogue’s improvement project was a beautiful finale to a long process.
“I’m just thankful to God and to all the participants that we’ve reached this milestone,” said Resnick, who has directed Chabad of the Tri-Valley since 2005. “This will, God willing, be a centerpiece to the community.”
Largely approved by the city council in 2019, the project will add a 60-by-48-foot outdoor playground and an outdoor terrace to the property. A renovation of the building’s façade will include new windows, wood siding, lattice and other wall features, a new roof design, an entrance canopy, landscaping and a paint job.
According to Resnick, some funding has already been secured, but a $2 million capital campaign is going to begin soon. The cosmetic changes outside will lead to changes inside, including an early childhood education program, a Judaica shop, a Mikvah (ritual bath), a Kosher center, a teen lounge and a sanctuary.
“It’s going to be a beautiful place,” the rabbi said.
The Chabad building, which will be known as the Chabad Center for Jewish Life and the Gan Chabad Early Childhood Education Center, also will house a Holocaust education center that will be tied to the Shoah program at USC in Los Angeles. The rabbi is working with the Shoah program to create an entry point for the eyewitness program, which has an extensive collection of video recordings of survivors describing the Holocaust, where 6 million Jews were slaughtered by the Nazis in the 1930s and ’40s. Resnick wants the facility to be a place where people can access archival footage.
The planning commission’s approval ended years of contentious debate over the 8,000-square-foot building, which housed a Masonic Lodge until Chabad members purchased the property for $2.5 million in 2017. The sale occurred as neighbors’ complaints about noisy parties drew the attention of the city council, which put restrictions on the Masons’ activities. The council attempted to apply those same restrictions to the Chabad, which had rented space from the Masons. Chabad members appealed, saying limitations on their outdoor activities and crowd sizes would prevent them from operating a religious institution.
According to Resnick, the process was very contentious, with nasty city council meetings. Ultimately, an agreement was reached in 2019, when the same neighbors said they welcomed Chabad.
“It took a long time to get everyone together to let them see this is a beautiful addition to the neighborhood,” Resnick said.
In August 2019, a fire damaged the building’s exterior and roof, setting back the renovation plans. Although the council previously approved most of their plan, the fire and resulting changes required another visit to the planning commission for approval.
During the meeting, city planners and staff called the planned renovations to the building refreshing and attractive; they said that the final product also will be aesthetically pleasing for the neighbors.
“I’m excited about what this is going to do for our community,” Commissioner Matt Gaidos said.
Resnick and his wife, Fruma, moved to the Tri-Valley from New York 16 years ago and started services in his living room. As Chabad grew, services were held in hotel rooms and rented space until enough money was collected to purchase the Masonic building.
Chabad’s Hebrew school is attended by about 100 children. An additional 30 to 50 people attend weekly Shabbat services.
“A Center for Jewish Life is a dream come true for me personally,” he said. “Our community is growing.”
The center is located at 3370 Hopyard Road.