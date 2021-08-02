The Joey Travolta Short Film Camp is back in Livermore this month, empowering special needs students with the confidence and skills to make their cinematic dreams come true.
Canceled last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s camp offers dozens of youths the opportunity to work in small groups as they learn how to write scripts, act, film and edit. The result of their efforts — a 25-minute short film — will be screened at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater in October.
“The kids were so happy to be back and working,” said Travolta, older brother of actor John Travolta. “I have one camper who is helping here who was the first camper I ever had back in 2006 . . . I love that. I’m watching these kids grow. I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and we have had hundreds of kids come through, so it’s been great.”
Travolta said some things are different this year, like mask requirements and social distancing, but the heart of the program is the same.
The camp is a collaboration between Travolta’s company, Inclusion Films, and FE, a nonprofit organization that provides life skills, community and employment opportunities to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Travolta, a former special education teacher, partners with FE as part of his mission to spread awareness and understanding of autism. He said growing up, his father was always inclusive, and he learned compassion at an early age.
“Two of my best friends growing up were special needs, and I was always the protector,” Travolta said. “Then when I became a special education teacher, I taught through drama. My whole family has been in drama and theater growing up, so I was in it and around it, so my theory was if you can watch TV for five hours, you can make your class interesting by performing the lesson plan.”
Hester Wagner is the director of film and media services for FE. She said the camp originally focused on campers with autism, but over the years has expanded to include anyone who wants to participate.
“Our camp is open to anybody; it’s an inclusive camp, so we do have campers with and without disabilities,” said Wagner. “In terms of support, we have behaviorists who work with us at camp . . . the film camps are for kids and young adults and use the element of filmmaking to teach social skill building, creativity and collaboration.”
Cristhian Orellana is a 17-year-old camper who just wrapped up his sixth year with the film camp. He said he loves coming back to camp each year and hopes the skills he learns there will help him achieve his dream of becoming a film star.
“The reason I like it so much is because I’m inspired to have an acting profession,” said Cristhian. “I like the new people I meet at camp, and to be able to collaborate with each other and inspire other people as well. My favorite part is the dancing part and the improv games we in the camp do, where I get to act as someone else and play different types of games I really enjoy.”
Cristhian said as a person with autism, he is proud to be who he is and appreciated the inspiration and support he receives from Travolta and everyone else he works with at the camp.
“I encourage everyone who has a disability, or speaks a different language, to participate in this camp with the legendary Joey Travolta,” he said. “It can make dreams possible, because the dreamer makes the dream.”
For more information on the film camp or the October screening, visit www.futures-explored.org, email hesterwagner@futures-
explored.org or call 916-416-5487.
For more information on Inclusion Films, visit www.Inclusionfilms.com.