Due to COVID-19, Dublin Police Services will be hosting a virtual National Night Out event this year.
In an effort to still connect with the community, the event will be held via Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6 p.m. The meeting will feature information about crime statistics, crime trends, and upcoming holiday safety tips, as well as a question-and-answer session.
To submit a question for Dublin Police prior to the meeting, email Sgt. Chris Shepard at cshepard@acgov.org. To participate, visit: https://bit.ly/3is8NHn. The meeting identification number is 876 1808 0093, and the passcode is 1mvr0?k4.