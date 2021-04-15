On Monday, April 19, beginning at 5 p.m., the Livermore City Council will hold a joint council and planning commission meeting to review local land use authority and council goals.
Officials will further discuss the respective roles and responsibilities of the city council and planning commission. Adjournment will be to a planning commission meeting on April 20, at 7 p.m.; and a city council meeting on April 26, at 7 p.m.
To watch the meeting via YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia.
To participate via Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89755082915.
To dial by phone, call 699-900-6833 (ID: 897 5508 2915).