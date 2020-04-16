Alameda County Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith gave final approval last week to a settlement between retirees who worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the University of California involving the termination of their university-sponsored health care benefits.
Created in 1952 as the University of California Radiation Laboratory at Livermore, the national laboratory was operated by the university until October 2007, when the Department of Energy awarded a management contract to a private-sector partnership, Lawrence Livermore National Security, which includes Bechtel National, BWX Technologies, AECOM and the university.
The University of California then terminated university-sponsored health care benefits for retirees who had worked at Lawrence Livermore prior to 2007, which triggered a class-action lawsuit.
Under the settlement, those retirees will continue to be covered by the Lawrence Livermore National Security benefit plan. However, the settlement provides for an annual “supplemental payment” to bring LLNS benefits into line with benefits the university offers its retirees. The settlement also requires the university to restore benefits to its Lawrence Livermore retirees if LLNS terminates or materially alters its retiree plan.
There are approximately 9,000 retirees, spouses and dependents affected by the settlement, with an average age of 80.
The university will pay $80 million to provide supplemental payments for the next 20 years, as well as cover past damages. All members of the class action will receive a payment of $1,000, and some plaintiffs who suffered higher losses will be compensated for a portion of the losses. The university will also spend $4 million to provide benefits counselors for those retirees and contribute $500,000 toward the cost of administering the settlement.
“We are pleased to have been able to reach this settlement” with the University of California Board of Regents, “which will benefit retirees and their families for years to come, “said 77-year-old plaintiff Jay Davis, a former associate director at the laboratory who retired in 2002. “We were proud to be University of California employees for 50 years and we appreciate the way the university has worked with us over the last year to settle our claims.”
Andrew Thomas Sinclair, lead counsel for the Lawrence Livermore retirees, said the settlement would provide “important economic relief to class members, as well as guarantee the security of their health benefits in this very difficult time.”