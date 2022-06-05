Congress:
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has represented the Tri-Valley in Congress since 2013, is running for his newly drawn District 14 seat against six candidates, including special education teacher Alison Hayden, a Republican he defeated 71% to 29% in 2020. The district represents Livermore, Pleasanton, Hayward and Fremont. The Independent supports Swalwell.
Assembly:
Tri-Valley voters will, for the third time, choose between Democratic Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Republican businessman Joseph Rubay for the District 16 State Assembly seat. The Independent supports Bauer-Kahn.
Dublin and Pleasanton residents now living in the newly drawn 20th Assembly District will have a choice of three Democrats and a Republican. The candidates include Dublin City Councilmember Shawn Kumagai and the Republican, retired laboratory scientist Joseph Grcar, who ran for the post in 2018. The Independent supports Kumagai.
Locally
Residents also will decide if they want to retain Alameda County Sheriff-Coroner Gregory Ahern for a fifth term or replace him with one of two female challengers trying to become the first women and first person of color to head the law enforcement agency. The candidates are Yesenia Sanchez, a division commander who took over the troubled Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in 2020, and San Francisco Police Officer JoAnn Walker. The top two finishers will head to a runoff in November unless one wins outright. The Independent supports Sanchez.
Countywide
Tri-Valley residents must choose whether to re-elect L.K. Monroe as superintendent of the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE). Alysse Castro, a San Francisco Unified School District administrator, is running against Monroe. The Independent supports Monroe.
Three candidates are running for ACOE’s 7th Trustee area seat, which represents the Tri-Valley. Yvonne Cerrato held the position for 20 years, but chose not to run again. Educator and parent Kate Dao, public school administrator Eric Dillie and retired teacher Cheryl Cook-Callio are vying for the spot. The Independent supports Cook-Callio.
Water Board
Four seats are available on the Flood Control and Water Conservation District Directors Zone 7 Board of Directors. Incumbents Dennis Gambs, Sarah Palmer and Olivia Sanwong are on the ballot, along with water agency professional Dawn Benson and pharmacist Todd Shinohara. The Independent supports Gambs, Palmer, Sanwong and newcomer Benson.