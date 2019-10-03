Will Juul Labs Inc., the giant San Francisco e-cigarette company, drop its support for a referendum aimed at overturning Livermore’s ban on the sale of vaping products?
The question arose early this week after Juul withdrew support for a comparable referendum in San Francisco.
The San Francisco referendum, called Proposition C, is intended to overturn that city’s ban on sales of e-cigarettes and vaping products starting in January.
According to the Associated Press, Juul had spent nearly $19 million on the referendum before it ended financial support following top-level managerial changes. AP reported that Juul was the referendum’s only financial supporter.
How Juul’s action will affect the effort to overturn Livermore’s ban, which the City Council passed in June, was unclear at the time the Independent went to press. Juul did not respond to inquiries.
Following Livermore’s ban, Juul spearheaded a signature gathering campaign that forced a referendum presently scheduled for next March.
To Livermore Mayor John Marchand, that referendum is a cynical effort to subvert the public will. “The City Council listened to many community members, parents, teachers, and students who were concerned about the growing vaping crisis,” he wrote in an email.
After the City Council passed the vaping ordinance, Marchand said, “Juul then hired an army of signature gatherers who lied to voters to get thousands of signatures in order to repeal the council’s action.” The council placed the matter on the March 3, 2020 ballot. The city’s ordinance remains on hold until voters make their decision.
The American Lung Association has warned that e-cigarettes are not safe. Hundreds of reported illnesses and 16 deaths have been linked to their use.
Juul claims that it does not market to young people and that its products are healthier alternatives to conventional smoking, but the federal government is investigating the company’s advertising claims.
The FDA is stepping up campaigns to educate youth about the dangers, and the White House has announced its intention to remove from the marketplace most flavored e-cigarettes, considered especially attractive to teenagers. Under this proposal, only tobacco-flavored vapes would be sold.