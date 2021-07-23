With summer weather, Kaiser Permanente, which provides health care services to more than 12 million members in eight states, is urging people to protect themselves from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation. However, as Dr. Megan Moore, a dermatologist with Kaiser, explains below, that doesn’t necessarily mean staying inside.
Q: What is the most common misconception about being outside and sun protection?
A: Many people still believe a tan is healthy and having a tan early in the summer will protect them from sun damage later in the summer. If the skin has changed color from sun exposure, this is a sign UV rays have reached the melanocytes (pigment cells). UV rays cause DNA damage and skin damage, even without getting a sunburn. UV radiation also can cause skin cancer and lead to premature aging. In fact, aging is caused by UVA rays that are longer and penetrate more deeply than UVB rays, but do not typically cause redness and sunburn.
Q: What Sun Protection Factor (SPF) sunscreen should people be wearing these days?
A: The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that everyone use a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection (protects against both UVA and UVB rays), is water-resistant, and has an SPF of 30 or higher.
SPF 30 blocks 97% of the sun’s UVB rays. Higher SPF sunscreens may block more of the sun’s UVB rays, but no sunscreen can block 100%. A higher SPF sunscreen does not allow you to spend more time outdoors without reapplication.
SPF is measured based on the application of an ounce of sunscreen for the entire body. For many people, this may seem like a lot. With actual use, however, the effective SPF an individual gets might be lower. Sunscreen should also be reapplied every two hours, or more frequently, depending on how much someone is sweating or spending in the water.
Q: Parents can be confused by all the different types of sunscreens. What do you recommend?
A: The best sunscreen is one that gets used.
Parenting is often about compromise and prioritization. I like to have a mix of sunscreen options on hand. Younger children might not mind the white residue of a zinc oxide formulation, and they might even enjoy applying it themselves. Sticks are great for them. Older children might prefer a spray, a tinted physical blocker, or a chemical sunscreen. Children should be involved in choosing a sunscreen they like. Getting my four children out the door is always a challenge, so I often keep zinc oxide sticks in the car and have the kids apply their own. There are so many competing priorities we must balance as parents. We want our kids to be healthy by having lots of active time outdoors.
Q: In addition to sunscreen, what else can people do to protect themselves from UV radiation? Do you have any favorite products?
A: Protective clothing is as important or more important than sunscreen. Many patients tell me, “I’m not a hat person.” Try to become one. Make it a habit, stash hats in the car, activity bag, or by the front door. A baseball cap is a good start, but a wide-brimmed hat that shades the whole face, ears, and neck is much better.
People who spend time at the beach or swimming pool should try to wear a rash guard, a close-fitting top that can be worn over swimwear. It is easier than applying sunscreen all over and will keep UV rays from reaching the skin. Protective clothing is almost always better than sunscreen alone, and much easier for busy parents.
Q: What are the best hours to be outside?
A: Consider being outside before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. If a person’s shadow is longer than they are tall, there is less UV radiation to worry about. Consider using shade sails and umbrellas or incorporating trees and other shade structures into the outdoor environment when possible.
Q: Can you tell us how you balance your love of sports with a healthy lifestyle and sun protection?
A: I grew up swimming, but after becoming a doctor and having four children, I thought I was too busy to continue this passion. But then a patient inspired me to get back in the pool. She said, “Dr. Moore, stop waiting for the right time. Find a partner, get accountable, and get back in the pool.”
I needed that reality check. I signed up for a master’s program that afternoon and haven’t looked back. My husband has been incredibly supportive and knows that my active hobbies make me happier, healthier, and a better parent, partner, and physician. I try to get in the pool for a 5:30 a.m. practice at least a few times a week. When I don’t swim, I have two dogs I like to hit the trails with near my house for early morning runs. There’s nothing like seeing the sunrise over Mt. Diablo, then getting home before everyone else is up. My day is always better if I start with a swim or run. The greatest benefits to your health will come from physical activity, connection with others. and time spent outside. So, put on a hat, grab some sunscreen, and head out the door.