In partnership with the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), Kaiser Permanente will offer a tuition-free, mini-MBA program to Northern California businesses in underserved communities.
The ICIC’s Inner City Capital Connections program is designed to help small businesses develop the capabilities needed to grow and create new jobs. The 40-hour program includes executive education, webinars, coaching, and connection to capital resources.
Since 2016, Kaiser, which operates several healthcare facilities in the Tri-Valley, and the ICIC have collaborated to help more than 1,700 Northern California business in creating more than 2,000 jobs. Two-thirds of those businesses were minority owned.
“Kaiser Permanente recognizes how difficult the COVID-19 pandemic has been for many of the small businesses in our communities that struggled over the past year,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “Economic opportunity is a key driver of health. Our communities must be economically vibrant to improve individuals’ health outcomes and reduce health disparities for all residents, including our members.”
The two-day, virtual mini-MBA program will be offered in July, and it is open to businesses throughout Northern California.
To apply, go to https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6157904/2021-ICCC-Application-Form. To nominate a small business, go to www.survey.alchemer.com/s3/6157424/2021-ICCC-Nomination-Form. The deadline to apply or to nominate a small business is May 28.