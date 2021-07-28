LIVERMORE — The City of Livermore has given the aviation charter firm KaiserAir an additional year to file a formal application to develop a project that would bring Boeing 737s to the Livermore Municipal Airport.
KaiserAir first proposed the project in January 2020 and received an extension in September 2020. Interim Airport Manager Sean Moran and Livermore Public Works Director Scott Lanphier then granted the Oakland-based company’s request for a second extension on July 9, the day before its reservation for a 45-acre parcel near West Jack London Boulevard was set to expire again. The extension — requested of the city in a new Letter of Interest (LOI) and $1,000 fee — gives KaiserAir until July 2022 to file its formal application for the project. No one else can submit proposals for the site during that time span.
“Due to limitations in the process brought on by the COVID pandemic, KaiserAir has been delayed in their application (submission) and requested additional time to prepare and submit their application,” Lanphier said.
In its proposal, KaiserAir, which operates its charter business out of airports in Oakland and Santa Rosa, said it plans to bring three Boeing 737s to Livermore for maintenance. It would conduct two 737 flights a week, or about 100 a year. KaiserAir also plans to base several Citation and Gulfstream aircraft at Livermore’s airport. Kaiser would build hangars for its planes. In addition, Kaiser would provide aeronautical services, including fueling, aircraft maintenance and charger service. The company would lease the land from the city for office space, a fuel storage facility, self-fueling station, and a terminal, as well as for the hangars.
No other applicants had filed an LOI with the city to secure the site. However, Pete Sandhu, who operates Five Rivers Aviation at the airport, said he had verbally expressed interest in it in order to develop a base for Cal Fire.
“I’ve indicated I wanted to put Cal Fire on that property, because the Kaiser project is so toxic to the airport and has such a lousy response from the surrounding communities,” Sandhu said. “I wanted to do something that used up that space, so we didn't have to keep fighting this or the next Kaiser … If all the land is used up for more responsible growth of the airport, we wouldn't run into this problem.”
Sandhu said he should have put his idea in writing to the city but had planned to do something formal after KaiserAir’s LOI expired July 10.
“Hopefully, Kaiser won’t proceed or make progress at least with their application,” Sandhu said.
Despite dozens of complaints from residents concerned about noise from jets flying over their homes, Livermore’s Airport Commission reviewed the initial proposal in February 2021 and approved it, finding that it met requirements with the city’s General Plan and Airport Land Use Plan. The project also must adhere to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements.
For ultimate approval, the KaiserAir proposal must go through several steps. Once KaiserAir's formal application is filed, the city's planning commission must approve the project if city staff and commissioners conclude that it meets city codes, standards and environmental rules. The city council would then be required to approve a lease with KaiserAir if the agreement meets city and FAA rules and complies with the Minimum Standards for Commercial Aeronautical Activities, the minimum standards for companies proposing to conduct aeronautical activities at a public airport.
The city states that it cannot stop Boeing 737s from landing in Livermore because the FAA requires that the airport receive any aircraft that can safely land there. According to the city, 737s can safely operate into and out of Livermore and similar-sized aircraft, including the MD-80 and Fairchild F27 turboprop that have been based there.
An LOI simply reserves the land for a project, making it unavailable for anyone else interested in the space, Moran said. Moran said no other companies had applied to secure the land for anything else, so there was no reason to deny KaiserAir’s request.
Moran and Lanphier said no city council members, including Mayor Bob Woerner, were involved in the decision.
“Approving such a request is a staff level administrative decision based upon a finding that the application is consistent with the requirements for an LOI and not a decision that the city council would make,” Lanphier said.
During the next year, KaiserAir must complete a formal application that would involve details of the project, including the square-footage of buildings and its plans for the fuel site. Once that is filed with the city’s Community Development Department, the proposed project would require an environmental impact report before it can move forward.
Since KaiserAir first brought its idea to light, opponents have fired back with comments at city council and airport commission meetings in an effort to stop it.
“The Federal Aviation Administration oversees the airport-related activities that occur on the airport site,” Moran said.
Sandhu said he did not believe that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented KaiserAir from submitting its site plan application. The new delay, he said, “is purely giving them some political reprieve from all of the backlash that's happened.”
Sandhu also said the city could have denied the LOI extension and given others a chance to file paperwork with alternate plans.
“There’s no obligation by the city, legal or otherwise, to do this,” Sandhu said. “I wish I had put something in writing. I didn't. I didn't have an opportunity to put in a Plan B.”
Sandhu said he believed Moran and Lanphier did not act in a routine manner to approve the LOI. He said he believed Woerner influenced them.
Moran and Lanphier said that no one influenced their decision. Woerner also emphatically denied he played any role in granting the extension.
“That’s patently false,” Woerner said. “Rumor mongering is unhelpful.”
KaiserAir officials did not respond to a request for comment.