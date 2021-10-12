Music historian Keith Hatschek, former director of the Music Management program at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, will explore the role of “the answer song” in popular American music in an online presentation sponsored by the Livermore Public Library at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30.
An answer song is music written in response to another piece of music, normally by another artist, and often expressing ironic, angry, or non-sensical reactions.
Answer songs, which became widespread in rhythm and blues as early as the 1930s, have continued to be popular with country, rock, and hip-hop artists.
Hatschek’s talk, “Honky Tonk Angels to Sweet Home Alabama: Answer Songs in American Popular Music,” will explore how answer songs have influenced music, and sociological mores, over the years.
During more than 30 years in the music industry, Hatschek, who now lives in Livermore, has been a musician, producer, recording studio owner/engineer, and founded his own music technology marketing and public relations agency.
He is also the author of three music industry books: “How to Get a Job in the Music Industry,” “The Historical Dictionary of the American Music Industry,” and “The Golden Moment: Recording Secrets from the Pros.” His latest literary effort, “The Ambassadors: Dave and Iola Brubeck and Louis Armstrong Challenge Segregation,” will be published in February 2022.
The free program is part of the library’s “Authors and Arts Series,” supported by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library.
To access the link to attend the program, visit https://bit.ly/3lBs128. No registration is required.