Small business owner Brittni Kiick recently announced her bid for a District 3 Livermore City Council seat – soon to be vacated by Councilmember Bob Coomber who will not seek reelection.
Kiick is a 30-year-old mother of two, who described herself as “passionate about community service and focused on increasing civic engagement, equity and inclusion.” She was the lead organizer for the March for Science in Livermore in 2017. And as the director of community engagement and education for Livermore Pride — an organization dedicated to fostering inclusivity on a local level for the LGBTQ community — Kiick stated she’s happy to see the city’s Equity and Inclusion subcommittee taking shape.
“We need to ensure our city works for everyone and work to create equity for underserved communities,” she said. “I would like to see (the subcommittee) turn into a standing advisory body, as we know that these issues are going to take a long time to understand and address, and that inclusion should be central to how we operate as a city. This is not just a reaction to protests; I truly believe the current subcommittee understands this is a step forward in the right direction for Livermore.”
Kiick also sees a need for the city to work on its communication systems.
“It has been brought to our attention that not only are language services lacking, but that our deaf and (hard of hearing) community does not have equitable access to information, which is a huge problem,” Kiick said. “It's 2020, and we live in a tech bubble. We have the technology to make information more accessible; we just aren't currently viewing effective communication as a top priority.”
As Livermore engages with the pandemic, economic crisis and a renewed civil rights movement, Kiick said she stands ready to continue the strong work begun with a focus on bringing in new voices.
“We need to acknowledge the long-term systemic racism within systems of policing, but also give credit where credit is due,” she said. “Our police department has already begun to work to focus on a community service model ... The Equity and Inclusion working group is starting up soon, and they will be helping the city navigate how we ensure our police department continues to move forward by providing our officers with the training they need to actually keep communities safe, and also make sure we are advocating at regional, state and federal level for more funding for mental health services and social workers.”
Kiick reported current Councilmember Trish Munro urged her to pursue the District 3 position after they met through work in opening communication between the police department and local advocate groups. Even though Munro lives in District 3, since she was elected during an at-large election, she has the option to complete the remaining two years of her term. Should she seek reelection in the future, Munro would need to run for the district in which she lives.
As the owner of a family photography business, Kiick also looks forward to seeing the downtown region and tourism grow.
“Our downtown is special in that most businesses are locally owned, not just one location of a large chain,” she said. “When people invest in our community, we all benefit. When people can also afford to live where they work, they will spend more time engaged in their off-hours, dining, shopping and participating in our community programs. This is why I am so excited about the development with 100% workforce housing units being built downtown.”
She further stated she’d like to see additional city support for businesses throughout Livermore — not just those downtown. In addition, she pointed out air quality to be one of her concerns, noting she hopes to make the city more bike-friendly.
When it comes to taking a seat on the council, Kiick added that building bridges within her community was what led her to run for office.
“I can bring my effective communication and mediation skills to council, ensuring all people at the table feel heard,” Kiick continued. “I'll make sure we bring enough chairs for everyone!”
To learn more about Kiick’s campaign, visit www.brittnikiick.com.