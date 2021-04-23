Americans used 7% less energy in 2020, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
Each year, LLNL releases flow charts that illustrate the nation's consumption and use of energy.
In 2020, Americans used 92.9 quadrillion British Thermal Units (BTU) of energy, which is 7.2 quadrillion less than in 2019. The highest recorded energy use in American history was in 2018, when 101.2 quadrillion BTUs were consumed.
A BTU is a unit of measurement of energy or heat and is usually defined as defined as the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit. One kilowatt-hour of electricity is equivalent to about 3,412 BTUs.
Even in the face of a large drop in energy use, LLNL said renewable energy made significant gains in 2020 with solar up by 19% and wind up 10%.
“Solar and wind continue to show year-on-year growth, which is an impressive change for the energy system,” said A.J. Simon, energy group leader at LLNL. “During the pandemic, where total electricity declined only slightly, a lot of coal generation was replaced by renewable energy.”
Overall, use of natural gas was down 2%. The use of natural gas in the commercial sector declined 11%, according to LLNL, likely due to decreased activity during the pandemic. A 7% decline in natural gas use in the residential sector was likely due to a relatively warm winter.
These declines were offset by increased use of natural gas to generate electricity.
The outlier in energy consumption was in residential applications, which increased 2% over 2019. Residential occupancy during shelter-in-place orders and increased working from home contributed to this rise, according to LLNL. Conversely, energy use for transportation declined by 14% during the pandemic.
“It was certainly an interesting year for energy,” Simon said. “Overall, consumption is down nearly 7% from the prior year, and COVID was only a factor for three quarters of the year. Frankly, I’m surprised that we didn’t see a larger increase in residential energy use with so many people working and learning from home.”