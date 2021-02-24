REGIONAL, CA — Alameda County recently joined forces with Stanford Healthcare-ValleyCare (SHVC) and Sutter Health to launch a new COVID-19 vaccine location on the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
The large-scale, drive-thru vaccination clinic opened Feb. 17. It will serve county residents and health care workers by appointment only, Wednesday through Sunday. All health care workers and residents 65 years and older will be able to make appointments for a vaccine either through Sutter Health or Stanford Healthcare-ValleyCare. Soon, essential workers in the food and agriculture, education and child care, and emergency services industries will also be able to receive the vaccine at this location.
Neetu Balram, public information manager for the Alameda County Public Health Department, said the location’s first week has gone well.
“We are excited about the immediate success of this site and look forward to scaling up access to appointments as vaccine supplies permit,” Balram said. “We are pleased to see efforts at the federal and state levels to increase supplies to all providers including counties.”
Currently, the fairgrounds are the only county-operated point of dispensing (POD) in the Tri-Valley. Balram noted other community-based PODs will be placed in neighborhoods with a heavier burden of disease. Community clinics and other health care providers throughout the county are providing vaccine doses as supplies permit.
The site was chosen as a vaccination center after it demonstrated the capacity to serve large numbers of people for COVID-19 testing.
Sutter Health anticipates vaccinating up to 2,000 patients each day once there is an adequate vaccine supply. The organization follows government guidelines by vaccinating its highest risk patients first.
At press time, Sutter Health had paused its scheduling of first-dose appointments due to a lack of vaccine supply.
“Our vaccination program relies on vaccine supply from the state,” said Monique Binkley Smith, media relations manager. “Inclement weather has additionally impacted already allocated doses that were in route, causing further impacts to Sutter, as well as other health systems … As soon as more (vaccines are) made available to us, we will reopen appointments.”
SHVC started its run at the fairground with a few hundred appointments per day, with the goal of reaching 1,000 or more per day by early March.
“Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare is pleased to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccines to as many of our patients and community members as the supply will allow us to give through our ongoing partnership with Alameda County, Sutter Health and other community leaders,” said Rick Shumway, SHVC president and CEO. “This is a continuation of our commitment to providing convenient access to care during the pandemic that honors our close connection to the Tri-Valley community.”
Livermore Chamber Hosts Vaccine Update Webinar
Many residents have had questions about eligibility, efficacy and side effects. To help educate the public, the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) hosted a virtual COVID-19 update with information on vaccines, testing and the pandemic, including long-term effects.
SHVC presented the webinar with panelists Dr. Drake Scott, infectious disease specialist, and COO Tracy Taylor.
Scott discussed the declining number of COVID-19 cases this month, as well as the statewide decrease in the number of hospitalizations. He reported that the state has administered 6.4 million doses of the vaccine, with more than 200,000 of those in Alameda County. He also compared the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and addressed concerns raised about the still unknown long-term side effects of the new vaccines.
The vaccines are largely similar in their effectiveness, side effects and need for two doses. Pfizer tested its vaccine on a larger group – 45,000 compared to Moderna’s 30,000. Moderna included participants as young as 16, while Pfizer’s youngest test subjects were 18. This led Scott to address the safety of the vaccines for children.
“I don’t believe they won’t be safe in children, but there’s just not enough data for the FDA to approve it,” he stated. “They are studying the vaccines in kids aged 12 to 17, and hopefully, we will have that data in a few months. For kids under 12, I think it will be a while before we have any clear safety data.”
“Historically, every serious complication related to vaccines has manifested within, on average, six weeks of administering the vaccine,” Scott said. “When the FDA issued the emergency authorization, they already had eight weeks of data starting from the first dose … since all vaccines with any complications are seen before then, I think we can rest assured there should not be any unanticipated consequences.”
He also noted that unless a patient has a history of anaphylaxis – or extreme reactions to vaccines – they can be vaccinated with confidence of 95% effectiveness. As for the length of effectiveness, time will tell.
Discomfort following the vaccine, such as aches, pains and a fever, are often a sign of the immune system fighting the virus and the vaccine working.
“These vaccines really have been a home run in terms of preventing COVID-19 that would require hospitalization or (cause) death,” said Scott.
For information on the county’s vaccination guidance, eligibility and resources, call 510-268-2101 or visit covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines#eligibility-hcp.
The Alameda County Fairgrounds are located at 4501 Pleasanton Ave. in Pleasanton.
Sutter Health patients can find more information on their eligibility or make a vaccination appointment by calling 844-987-6115 or visiting https://www.sutterhealth.org/. A video of how to book a vaccination appointment can be found at http://bit.ly/Indy_SutterInfo.
Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare patients can learn about eligibility or schedule appointments by calling 650-498-9000 or by visiting http://bit.ly/Indy_Appointments.
To watch a recording of LVCC’s COVID-19 webinar, visit bit.ly/Indy_LVCCwebinar. For more information about LVCC, call 925-447-1606 or visit www.livermorechamber.org.