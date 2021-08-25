Las Positas College will hold both in-person and digital auditions for its fall production of the Tony-award winning musical “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
In-person auditions will be held from 6-9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, in the college’s Building 4000, 3000 Campus Hills Dr. in Livermore. Digital auditions should be submitted to the college by 9 p.m., Aug. 26.
Auditions are open to anyone 15 and older and should include a 1-minute monologue and two verses of a sea shanty.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” presents a backstory to the traditional tale of Peter Pan and is based on the children’s book by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.
The college said cast members will be required to rehearse masked because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although they may perform unmasked if county restrictions allow. The college is also encouraging all actors to be vaccinated. During performances, audiences will be more than 20 feet from the actors and required to wear masks, according to the college.
For more information, contact producer Titian Lish at tlish@laspositascollege.edu.