ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA - Las Positas College and its Veterans First Program recently celebrated the ninth-annual Honoring Women Veterans event, "Unstoppable Women Veterans."
The program featured keynote speaker Xochitl Rodriguez Murillo, deputy secretary of Minority and Underrepresented Veterans of the California Department of Veterans Affairs, Army reservist and active-duty veteran.
The Veterans First Program provides veterans with services and resources to help them achieve their educational goals. This past academic year, more than 600 veterans, reservists, guard members and active-duty military personnel were enrolled at the college.
“It's an honor to join you all today on Women's History Month — just following International Women's Day, and soon to be celebrating women's military history,” said Murillo. “The military opened many doors to me, from when I first joined the service to returning home from war.
The military changes you. The years of hard work, the trauma, and families’ generational migration and life experiences are something I carry with me all the time. But we wouldn't be where we are today if it weren't for the legacy of women veterans who came before us.”
Murillo was appointed to her current role on Oct. 8, 2019. She has served as a councilmember to the City of Woodland since 2016 and as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve since 2012. She deployed with the Army from 2004 to 2005 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and received the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device and Global War on Terrorism medals (expeditionary and service). She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations and Spanish from the University of California, Davis and a Master of Arts degree in Spanish from California State University, Sacramento. She is also a member of the American Legion Yolo Post 77, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1985.
The event also showcased a Q&A panel discussion and a scholarships presentation. Among other awards, scholarships in the amount of $500 were presented by the Josefa Higuera Livermore Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to Courtney Godinez, U.S. Navy veteran and early child development and psychology major; Kenia Garcia, U.S. Navy veteran, Allied Health pre-nursing major; Tracey Walker, U.S. Navy veteran, fire science major; and Christina "Shay" Rosas, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, political science major.
Veteran-support services at Las Positas College include a full-time team composed program supervisor, counselor and specialist, priority registration, scholarships, a book loan program, a virtual Veterans Resource Center, work-study program and an active Student Veterans Organization.
"We are proud to honor the special contributions made by women in the military by presenting this event during Women's History Month," said Veterans First Supervisor Todd Steffan. "We are very pleased to feature such highly respected speakers who have many powerful stories to share.”
For more information, visit www.laspositascollege.edu/veterans.