Las Positas College's online version of the award-winning student newspaper, The Express - LPCExpressNews.com, is a finalist in a competition recognizing the best college journalism in the United States and Canada.
LPCExpressNews.com was one of eight two-year college websites named as a finalist for Online Pacemaker − a competition that recognized 41 elite digital publications including UCLA, Duke and Vassar. The Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) named the finalists prior to its national convention in Washington D.C. next month.
"Our staff may be small in numbers, but it's ranked among the big boys!" said Devin Bradshaw, editor in chief of The Express. "We're just getting rolling as a staff, so this is definitely motivating. It feels good to continue The Express' tradition of excellence."
The finalists represent 38 states and Canada, with California leading the way with 11 finalists, according to ACP. The competition was especially stiff this year, with the number of entries in the online category growing from 100 last year to 182 in 2019.
"Today's best online sites are platforms for rich multimedia storytelling," said Gary Lundgren, associate director and coordinator of the Pacemaker competition. “Deep and diverse coverage with strong engagement and interactivity distinguish the best student-produced sites."
The finalists were selected by media professors and professionals who analyze each entry, according to ACP.
This year's contest marks the second time that LPCExpressNews.com has been a finalist in the Online Pacemaker contest. In 2013, after being named a finalist, the website earned sixth place best in show at the ACP Convention in New Orleans.
Four individual Las Positas College student journalists have also been honored in ACP's annual contest. In 2017, Brianna Guillory earned fourth place in the Display Ad contest. In 2015, Tami Shepherd earned second place in the Best Feature Picture contest, and Jesus Mesina earned fourth place in the Best Illustration contest. Former Naked Magazine writer and editor Brenda Cruz was recognized twice. In 2010, she won third place for Best Feature Story and in 2012 finished second for Reporter of the Year.