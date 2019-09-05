Las Positas College presents its annual 9/11 Remembrance event on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.
The event, held outside of Building 1600 in the patio quad area, includes the singing of the national anthem, colors presentation by Oakland Fire 55 honor guard, and keynote address by Master Gunnery Sergeant Edward Guerrero, United States Marine Corps veteran and captain of the Oakland Fire Department.
In building a career of being the first in and last out when disaster strikes, Guerrero will reflect on the personal sacrifices made by first responders to assist those in need, and share his story of resilience and healing after the tragic events on September 11, 2001, experience serving in the USMC, and call to pursuing a career in Fire Science.
As part of the event and to honor the 412 first responders who gave their lives attempting to save others on 9/11, boots and shoes with flags and tags bearing their names will be placed along the perimeter of LPC's quad.
This free, open-to-the-public observance is sponsored by the Las Positas College Fire Science Technology Program, LPC's Veterans First Program and the Safeway Foundation. Parking permits, $3, can be obtained at any parking permit dispenser.
Students and the public are additionally encouraged to bring donated shoes to the Veterans Resource Center (VRC) between now and September 9. The VRC will donate any dropped-off shoes to charity.
The Las Positas College Veterans First Program provides veterans with services and resources to help them achieve their educational goals. This past academic year, more than 600 veterans or active duty military personnel were enrolled at the college. LPC's veteran support services include a full-time program coordinator, priority registration, veterans scholarships, book loan program, study/drop-in Veterans Resource Center, work-study program and active Student Veterans Organization. The program will additionally be launching SALUTE Veterans Honor Society and Mentoring Veterans Program (MVP) later this year.
To learn more, visit www.laspositascollege.edu/veterans. For tickets to the 9/11 Remembrance, go to www.eventbrite.com.