Alejandra Quezada Sermeno, a student at Las Positas College and a cadet in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) at the University of California, Berkeley, sang the National Anthem before the Oakland A’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum on July 3.
Two Las Positas graduates and military veterans, Randy Geddings and Anthony "Tony" Santos, threw ceremonial first pitches on July 3 and July 4.
Sermeno, a first-generation college student, is studying to become a nurse practitioner.
Geddings is a veteran of the Vietnam War, while Santos served six years as an Army combat engineer in Iraq.
All three participated in the Las Positas Veterans First program, which provides military-affiliated students with resources to help them achieve their educational goals. During the 2020-21 academic year, more than 600 veterans, reservists, National Guard members, active-duty military, and military family members were enrolled at the college.
Geddings, a recent graduate of Las Positas College, “is a local hero and true example of those who have served proudly for our country, and we thank him for his service in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War," said Veterans First supervisor Todd Steffan.
Santos attended Las Positas after leaving the military and later transferred to the University of San Francisco, where he earned a bachelor's degree in nursing.
Santos “did not let his call to service end with the military,” Steffan noted. “He continues to serve our country during very difficult times as an emergency room nurse at a local hospital.”
The college’s Veterans First program includes priority registration, scholarships, book loan and work-study programs, a virtual Veterans Resource Center, and an active Student Veterans Organization.
For more information about Veterans First, go to www.laspositascollege.edu/veterans/.