REGIONAL — A small cohort of inmates at the Women’s Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin will set out on a path to a college education starting as early as next fall.
Las Positas Community College became one of three accredited colleges in the nation to be awarded a competitive grant this year through a Bureau of Prisons initiative to provide college courses for women offenders serving time in federal prison. The grant application anticipates enrollment between 12 to 15 inmate students per semester.
Based on surveys of student inmates enrolled in a pilot program that offers noncredit business courses, participants overwhelmingly said they would be interested in continuing to receive instruction with a business emphasis, said Las Positas Vice President of Academic Services Kristina Whalen.
“I think it’s a realization that employment post-incarceration is going to be very challenging,” Whalen said. “The entrepreneurial mindset” of the women is that they are going to create jobs for themselves.
The impetus for the college initiative program represents a shifting approach in criminal justice at the federal level away from punishment toward education. Numerous studies on the issue have shown that correctional education programs tend to improve job prospects, reduce recidivism, and ultimately save taxpayer dollars.
Las Positas plans to offer coursework through its business program leading to an associate degree upon completion. College units from the program, expected to run for five semesters, will satisfy the freshman and sophomore level general education transfer requirements for many four-year bachelor degree programs with other higher education institutions.
Under normal circumstances, advance planning is required for developing coursework for the student prison population. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the time needed considerably, Whalen said.
Prisons, like nursing homes, have been hit particularly hard by the virus. By Nov. 17, at least 197,659 people in prison throughout the nation had tested positive for the illness, according to The Marshall Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization focused on criminal justice reform.
In January, Las Positas and FCI, Dublin launched a semester-long program offering seven 9-hour noncredit courses to an inaugural spring cohort of 30 students. At the completion of the program, student prisoners were to receive certificates in small business administration or customer service. Then came the lockdowns.
Just as in-person on campus instruction in March was suspended as cases spiked across the country, Las Positas was forced to cancel the business classes at the minimum security prison, which along with an adjacent satellite camp houses a combined population of 868 inmates.
In the meantime, the college worked with the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to get a distance-learning version of the business certificate curriculum approved. When the program resumed this fall, it enrolled 80 students, according to the college.
While the resumption of in-person instruction on the Livermore community college campus remains uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Whalen said that as the prison educational program is developed, the college will work with the prison’s staff and leadership to explore delivering instruction using a combination of correspondence education and face-to-face instruction, when circumstances permit.
In-person instruction is considered part of a high-quality education. It allows student inmates to replicate behind bars the same type of “rich interaction” with faculty and fellow students that students normally experience on college campuses, Whalen said. She noted some students already have degrees and licenses from other professions that they were forced to forfeit with a felony conviction.
Rather than give up, some have chosen to “re-tool” Whalen said.
“I was struck by the love of lifelong learning that many of them have,” she said. “They want to learn new skills. It is really inspiring.”
Statistically, incarcerated individuals disproportionately come from under-resourced backgrounds. Each year, nearly 44,000 federal inmates return to their communities, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
“We had no hesitation to close the opportunity gap,” Whalen continued. “It’s part of our mission to serve in a capacity where we are not only bettering the individual lives of those women, but also their communities.”