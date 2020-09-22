The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority has received an Outstanding Public Transportation System Achievement Award for 2020 from the American Public Transportation Association.
The annual awards recognize public transportation systems in North America based on safety, operations and maintenance, customer service, financial management, diversity and inclusion, marketing, and community relations, as well as ridership. LAVTA received the award for rail or bus systems providing 4 million or fewer passenger trips annually.
“In the midst of the current pandemic, during which our employees are busy providing an essential service to the residents of our region, it is nice to be able to take a moment and reflect on all we have accomplished recently as an organization,” said Livermore Vice Mayor Bob Woerner, who currently chairs the LAVTA board of directors.
LAVTA and the rest of this year’s award winners will be honored during an online APTA meeting in October and again in March 2021 at APTA’s annual TRANSform Conference.