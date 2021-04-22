The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) is seeking a Dublin resident to serve on the Tri-Valley Accessible Advisory Committee (TAAC).
Committee members advise the LAVTA on accessibility issues facing senior and disabled residents on fixed-route buses and Dial-A-Ride paratransit services. The committee meets six times per year, typically from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
TAAC members will receive a free annual LAVTA fixed-route bus pass. In addition, ADA paratransit eligible members can ride Dial-A-Ride service to and from TAAC meetings free of charge.
Candidates for the position must live in Dublin and be able to solicit input from, and disseminate information to, senior and disabled residents who use LAVTA services. They must currently use LAVTA fixed-route buses or Dial-A-Ride paratransit services themselves, or represent those who do.
Candidates do not have to be disabled or over 65 years old.
To request an application, call 925-455-7555, or download an application from the LAVTA website, www.wheelsbus.com. Applications should be submitted to by April 26.