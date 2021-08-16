Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have achieved a major advance in the long effort to generate substantial bursts of fusion energy by compressing and heating targets with beams from its huge laser, the National Ignition Facility (NIF).
On Aug. 8, they fired NIF beams onto a small target filled with fusion fuel, which exploded with far more energy than has been achieved in the past.
The burst released more than a million joules of energy, six times the previous record and roughly two-thirds the energy of the laser light delivered to the target.
That brought NIF close to a milestone set nearly a quarter-century ago by the National Academies of Science, noted an enthusiastic Laboratory Director Kim Budil in an email to Laboratory staff.
That milestone will be reached when target energy released is greater than the laser energy that hit the target, she said. NIF experiments are now “within striking distance” of that achievement, she added.
Budil called the experiment “historic in many respects…the culmination of more than 60 years of hard work, innovation and ingenuity, and relentless focus.”
The historical reference was to the invention of the laser, first demonstrated in 1960. Budil’s email traced a number of the key technical developments since then, starting with the realization by LLNL physicist John Nuckolls that laser beams might be used to explode capsules containing fusion fuel.
She went on to credit decades of laser development leading to NIF, but also more recent advances in fields such as diagnostic systems, target fabrication, computer simulation and theory.
Despite last week’s success, the years of effort were not always smooth. After NIF first began operation in 2009, researchers were unable to create the conditions that would generate ignition, which occurs when a “hot spot” of self-sustaining thermonuclear reactions generate a dramatic increase in energy.
Some in Congress and even the scientific community called for NIF to be shut down, claiming it had failed to meet its primary goal of achieving ignition.
The Laboratory, however, stressed the facility’s great value to the nuclear weapons program, which provides its funding. As many have noted, even without achieving ignition, NIF is arguably the nation’s preeminent facility for studying extreme conditions approaching those of an exploding thermonuclear weapon.
Last week’s advance opens the door to higher fusion yields and the opportunity to move still more deeply into the extreme world – the “high energy density” physics, as the field is called – of a detonating bomb.
“It truly is the first step into a very bright future and a moment of enormous pride for the entire Laboratory,” Budil said.