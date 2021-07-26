LIVERMORE — About 200 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) skilled trades workers will begin a three-day, unfair labor practice strike tomorrow, July 27.
The workers’ union filed charges against Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC (LLNS), which runs the lab, for "failing to negotiate in good faith mandatory on-call rotation for staff members in contract bargaining," stated a press release submitted by the Society of Professionals, Scientists, and Engineers (SPSE).
The workers are members of SPSE, which is a chapter of the University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE-CWA, Local 1911) union.
“The National Labor Relations Act requires employers to bargain over matters like mandatory on-call rotation, but instead, LLNS implemented mandatory on-call without giving us an opportunity to bargain over the change in policy while we were in the middle of contract negotiations," Steve Balke, SPSE-UPTE chief bargainer. "The National Labor Relations Board found merit to our unfair labor practice charge and issued a complaint against LLNS for violating federal labor law. LLNS really should be ashamed of themselves.”
The Details
4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 27 - July 29, 2021
7000 East Ave., Livermore, CA, 94550-9234
(Note: The 200 strikers will spread out across all the lab’s gates)