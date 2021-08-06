Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) is using 3-D printers to make flow-through electrodes (FTE), core components in electrochemical reactors used to convert carbon dioxide and other molecules into useful products.
As described in a paper published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers were able to print the FTEs using graphene aerogels, highly porous, synthetic materials with low density. Using 3-D printing, they were able to tailor the flow, dramatically improving mass transfer, the transport of liquid or gas reactants through the electrodes and onto the reactive surfaces.
LLNL said the work opens the door to establishing 3D printing as a “viable, versatile rapid-prototyping method” for FTEs and maximizing reactor performance.
“We are pioneering the use of three-dimensional reactors with precise control over the local reaction environment,” said LLNL engineer Victor Beck, the paper’s lead author. “Novel, high-performance electrodes will be essential components of next-generation electrochemical reactor architectures.”
Typical materials used in other FTEs are “disordered” media, according to LLNL, including carbon fiber-based foams or felts, which limits the ability to engineer their microstructure. While cheap to produce, the FTEs suffer from uneven flow and mass transport distribution, researchers explained.
Because the commercial viability and widespread adoption of electrochemical reactors depends on greater mass transfer, the ability to engineer flow in FTEs could make the technology a more attractive option for helping solve the global energy crisis, researchers said. Improving the performance and predictability of 3D-printed electrodes also makes them suitable for use in scaled-up reactors for high efficiency electrochemical converters.
LLNL is exploring the use of electrochemical reactors across a range of applications, including converting CO2 to useful fuels and polymers and electrochemical energy storage from carbon-free and renewable sources.