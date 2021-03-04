LIVERMORE — An Alameda County Superior Court judge has rejected arguments to prevent development of the Livermore Valley Wine Country Inn, enabling the 30-room hotel and restaurant project to go forward possibly this spring.
In a Feb. 2 order, Judge Noel Wise denied a petition by the Friends of South Livermore, a community group that contended the project violated state and local planning, zoning and environmental laws.
Although the group can appeal Wise's decision, Eric Samuels, an attorney for the developer, Michelle Boss, said that is unlikely.
"It would be very surprising if they did appeal," Samuels said. "It would require a review in court to overturn the Superior Court judge's ruling. It would probably be a waste of time and money."
Friends of South Livermore would have 60 days to appeal from the date the order is officially entered into the record, which has not occurred. Mark Wolfe, an attorney for Friends of South Livermore, did not respond to an email and telephone message by press time.
Boss said in an email distributed to her supporters that without an appeal "we are excited that the project will be moving forward as we look forward to breaking ground this spring.”
"Thank you all for your continued support and encouragement," Boss added. "We look forward to building and running this beautiful project for the community!"
Plans for a wine country inn were envisioned in 1997, when the city adopted the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan to develop 1,891 acres of land along the city's southern border. The giant plan included residential homes and commercial uses, as well as the inn, which would house a hotel and restaurant.
Shortly after the Livermore Planning Commission approved a site plan and conditional-use permit for the proposed hotel project in November 2019, nearby homeowners formed the Friends of South Livermore and appealed the decision to the city council. The council, however, approved the project two months later for 3.2 acres at Hansen and Arroyo roads. Although the council made some changes to the original plan, the project was to include the two-story boutique hotel, a restaurant and bar, a 2,300-square-foot caretaker's house with a pool, a business center with meeting rooms, and parking lot.
In a further effort to stop the development, Friends of South Livermore — which included homeowners Peter Young, Ann Spies-Young and Donna Cabanne — filed a lawsuit that argued the project conflicted with provisions of the city's general plan, the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan, the municipal code, and state environmental laws. The residents, saying the city council abused its discretion in approving the project, asked the judge to reverse the approval and require the council to enforce rules the group said were ignored.
Specifically, the lawsuit contended that the project exceeded floor area ratio limits for buildings and violated provisions for agricultural setbacks by approving 50 feet distances instead of 100 feet. They also stated that the environmental impact report for the project wrongfully determined the development would have no significant impact on land use and planning.
In his order, Wise disagreed with the group’s claims, saying the city council acted in its discretion when interpreting whether the project met the SLVSP's provisions.
Citing several precedents, Wise said "it is impermissible for a court to substitute its view" for the city council's decision. Wise also wrote that the law does not require an exact match between a proposed development project and a land-use plan. The judge ruled that the city did not abuse its discretion in allowing for a 50-foot setback instead of 100 feet; and that the Friends of South Livermore failed to prove the project violated square-footage limits.
Samuels said the “threshold to overcome the deferential presumption that the (city council) interpreted its own plans reasonably is high.”
“(The Friends of South Livermore) don’t have a good chance of reversing the judgment on appeal,” Samuels concluded.