ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA — In the weeks that followed Pleasanton’s decision to decline funding a reverse osmosis (RO) study, Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts suggested Zone 7 front the bill.
In a March 3 email to Zone 7 General Manager Valerie Pryor, Roberts proposed that the water wholesaler use income generated by the Tri-Valley’s three water retailers — Livermore municipal water, Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD), and Pleasanton municipal water.
“Given the fact that not all the retailers are participating, Livermore would suggest that a more equitable alternative to fund these studies would be to have the Zone take the lead and build these costs into the water rates,” Roberts wrote. “The cost of work required to assure a reliable and sustainable Tri-Valley water supply should be included in Zone 7’s cost of providing wholesale water service to the Tri-Valley.”
The Tri-Valley Water Liaison Committee directed Zone 7, the City of Livermore, the City of Pleasanton and DSRSD in 2019 to investigate new water sources. The goals were to further the study of RO, evaluate water reliability options and develop a community outreach program to educate residents on water supply challenges. Staff from Zone 7 and its three retailers discussed which projects would be jointly funded, identifying projects with a total cost of $1 million — split equally at $250,000 apiece. With Pleasanton backing out, no agency is able to cover the city’s cost to fund RO.
Those agencies in support of continuing the RO study site its benefits to be local control and that they would not be impacted by Delta shortages. The cons include public acceptance and a higher cost.
It’s unknown what a final figure would be in terms of a rate increase. But paired with a need to build a plant and keep filters up to date, RO would cost two to four times more than alternative options to obtain new water, based on current estimates.
Zone 7’s proposed role apparently won’t work for the majority of the Pleasanton City Council — not if any portion of the agency’s billing to Pleasanton would go to finance anything having to do with an RO option.
Asked by The Independent what she thought of having Zone take the lead and incur RO costs, Mayor Karla Brown cited a letter she sent to Pryor on Feb. 12. The email stated why Brown and Councilmembers Valerie Arkin and Julie Testa voted against funding the RO, which involves construction of a plant with the goal of filtering out viruses and other materials from wastewater. Brown’s email explained that the council is bound by Pleasanton’s Measure J, which passed in 2000 — a response to the DSRSD’s earlier plan for RO.
DSRSD proposed such a plant in the late 1990s, but later withdrew it. The DSRSD project would have sent water underground to spend some time in the aquifers for further filtration. However, some critics called the idea “toilet to tap” and said that a breakdown in equipment might go undetected, creating insurmountable problems.
Brown further pointed out the higher expense of RO compared to other options. She said the city has no objection to any of the other options being considered by Zone 7 for future water supply.
Data from Zone 7 show that RO would cost $2,500 to $2,700 per acre foot (AF), which is the amount of water that covers 1 acre to a depth of 1 foot and supplies two average homes per year. It costs more than a range of other options, including water transfers from other water suppliers, for which there already is distribution hardware in place.
Brown said she voted for all the studies in 2019. But then she joined former Mayor Jerry Thorne, Vice Mayor Kathy Narum and Councilmember Julie Testa in deciding at the end of 2020 to leave the decision in the hands of the next city council. On Feb. 3, the new council did so, voting 3-2 to lock out RO.
Zone 7 President Olivia Sanwong and Vice President Angela Ramirez Holmes attended Pleasanton’s February council meeting. They urged the council to vote for RO. Narum and newcomer Councilmember Jack Balch at the time said Pleasanton should contribute to the study “to have a seat at the table” in making decisions about future water supplies.
Ultimately, the council decided to keep the RO study money and put it toward dealing with chemical contaminants found in the city’s Well No. 8, which is now shut down.
Roberts’ letter to Zone 7 suggested that when the entire Tri-Valley Water Liaison Committee (TVLWC) meets April 28, the group’s future mission should be on the agenda.