The Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group is highlighting its membership’s local initiatives to increase diversity, equity and inclusion on its website.
ITV Chair Steve Lanza said in a news release that the group’s “leaders from the corporate, research, education and public sectors have notably stepped forward with action to face inequity in our region.”
"The Tri-Valley is known as the heart of California innovation in part because of our belief that our entire community should be given opportunities to contribute to and share the benefits of our economic growth,” Lanza added. “All too often, these economic benefits have not historically been distributed across all socio-economic groups in our community. Diversity, equity and inclusion is essential to our region…creating opportunity for all."
Among the initiatives cited by the group are:
• The law firm Hoge Fenton held a panel discussion on racial injustice titled "Black Lives Matter: No More Happy Talk.” Among the speakers was LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, the first female African American judge in Northern California. Hoge Fenton also donated to the Equal Justice Society, the Margaret Walker Center, and the African American Composer Initiative. A former Hoge Fenton partner founded the Bay Area Minority Summer Clerkship Program, a program the firm continues to support through funding and the hiring of program participants.
• In September, Tim Archer, CEO of Fremont-based Lam Research, was appointed chair of the National GEM Consortium board of directors, a network of corporations, government laboratories, universities, and research institutions that helps students from underrepresented communities pursue graduate education in applied science and engineering. Lam Research also donated $250,000 to the UNCF Emergency COVID Relief Fund for Black students facing increased financial hardship; $250,000 to iUrbanTeen to support online programs for students forced to study from home because of COVID-19; $250,000 to the Center of Policing Equity; and $250,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative.
• The Livermore City Council established a subcommittee on equity and inclusion headed by Vice Mayor Bob Woerner and Council Member Trish Munro. The city’s Equity and Inclusion Working Group has created teams to address structural racism and its impact on people of color.
• John Sensiba, managing partner at the Pleasanton-based accounting firm Sensiba San Filippo, signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, a 3-year-old nationwide effort to encourage diversity and inclusion diversity in the workplace. The firm now uses a compliance system to monitor how many women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and other employment segments have been reached and has joined with four other accounting firms to fund a minority student scholarship and intern program at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
• The Fremont Bank created a “Black professionals group” to advise senior executives and the board of directors. The group’s goals include improving diversity within key leadership groups and allocating more corporate giving to organizations fighting for racial justice and equality. The bank has also added Black associates to its Corporate Giving Committee and Corporate Ambassador Group.
• Pleasanton Unified School District teachers Betsey Belleville and Anaite Letona created an inclusion class at Alisal Elementary School that includes typical fourth and fifth graders and special needs students.
ITV is encouraging other organizations to share their efforts at diversity and inclusion by emailing info@innovationtrivalley.org