Alameda County — Angela Ramirez Holmes has been chosen as the new president of the Zone 7 Water Agency board of directors. She was unanimously voted in during the board’s July 21, annual reorganization meeting.
First elected to the board in 2012, Ramirez Holmes has served one term as vice president and succeeds past board president Olivia Sanwong.
“This board is made up of incredibly smart and dedicated people from our community, and I know we will continue to work together to best serve the people of the Tri-Valley,” she said.
Ramirez Holmes said she believes in being prudent and cautious with the board’s money.
“Fiscal responsibility is key for any public agency,” she said. “This is the ratepayers’ money, and that should be a high standard. I have served on the finance committee since joining the board and have fought for comprehensive financial documents and the creation of fiscal policies to serve us now and in the future. I ask the tough questions of staff and think (the finance committee) has made a positive impact on the agency as a whole.”
A few years ago, Ramirez Holmes pushed for additional transparency during board meetings, and successfully lobbied to pay for live and video-on-demand coverage by Tri-Valley Community Television (TVCT), also known as TV 30.
She said that while she is encouraged by the progress made, it remains an ongoing process.
“Transparency isn’t a check box,” she said. “It is a continued commitment to proactive public engagement and accountability. While I am proud to have been a leader in bringing about more transparency to agency operations, I remain committed to the task.”
Sarah Palmer will take over the vice president’s seat. Palmer has been a board member since 2006.
With an education in biochemistry and cell physiology, Palmer was a science teacher in the Valley’s Regional Occupational Program. She also taught classes at the university level, and worked in the medical diagnostics industry.
She said her involvement in many state water professional organizations has bolstered her abilities as a Zone 7 board member. She has been very active with the Association of California Water Agencies; she's part of various committees and work groups that deal with water issues and safeguarding the public’s health.
Looking toward the future, Palmer said Zone 7 needs a broad-based portfolio of water resources and conveyances, as the Tri-Valley’s water retailers have been discussing with Zone 7 since 2019.
“There is no one answer to our water future,” she said. “We face significant challenges in planning for that future and then paying for it. This will require some delicate and perhaps controversial balances. It will be particularly important for us to plan for upstream water supply and storage. This includes the Los Vaqueros Expansion project, Sites Reservoir and improved and updated conveyance systems.
“This is all quite expensive, but it would be even more expensive for our finances and public health if we were to run out of delivered water — a very real possibility if our drought deepens, earthquakes happen, infrastructure crumples, and we fail to act.”
Palmer believes that the current board works well together as a team and intends to foster that.
“We must continue to educate ourselves and the constituents we serve,” she said. “This is no time for public ignorance and our board can help with education, outreach and sound policy development.”
Looking back on her recent term as president, Sanwong noted that it was a time of serious challenges to society and to herself personally. The pandemic forced the board meetings to go online, without direct personal contact with a constituent audience. Then in September 2020, she unexpectedly lost her father.
“I have to admit I am still not sure how I managed everything this past year, considering the trauma I experienced after such a significant personal loss,“ she said.
Sanwong cites the board’s ability to work virtually throughout the pandemic as one of its top achievements. Other accomplishments include opening the new ozone treatment facility at the Del Valle Water Treatment Plant, the launch of a newly redesigned website, continued work on the Patterson Pass Water Treatment Plant and the planning process for a flood management strategy.
“The severity of this drought has been a surprise to nearly everyone in the California water community because of the rapid water level decrease at our reservoirs and the significant loss of anticipated water supply from the Sierra snowpack,” said Sanwong. “My leadership approach has been to respect each individual’s perspective and recognize we may not 100% agree on every issue, nor should we. I am proud of my ability to listen to and try to understand all points of view.”
For more information on Zone 7 and upcoming meetings, visit www.zone7water.com.