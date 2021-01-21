LIVERMORE — Local business tolls continue to rise due to the shelter-in-place orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week another Livermore institution made the decision to close its doors for good.
Dom’s Outdoor Outfitters became another COVID-19 casualty, forcing the owners to lock up for the last time on April 30.
“This has been hard,” said owner Jeff Saccullo. “This was a very difficult decision for my wife and I to make. I spent a lot of evenings trying to make the decision, to actually get the courage, and it was difficult. We told our staff and luckily, my staff is wonderful and pulled together like a family and said they understand.”
After the public announcement, hundreds flocked to social media to offer support and commiseration. Many shared memories of shopping at the store during its 51-year reign and expressed regret the iconic downtown shopfront would be no more.
“This is truly heartbreaking,” said customer Bonnie Helmick. “Such an awesome store with amazing employees, who all had so much knowledge, great customer service, fantastic product selection. They will truly be missed by many, many people.”
Others echoed Helmick’s sentiments, and some Dom’s fans even offered to create a GoFundMe account for the store. Saccullo was firm in his decision, though.
“Go take what you might spend on a GoFundMe and go spend that on a small business or a local restaurant and put the money into the community,” he said.
Saccullo’s father opened Dom’s Outdoor Outfitters in 1970 under the name Dom’s Surplus, which is situated near the intersection of First Street and South Livermore Avenue. The store made a name for itself with its diverse selection and good customer service. In 1987, the shop moved to its current location, near First and South M streets. Saccullo came home from college and began working in the store in 1988, then purchased the business from his parents in the ’90s.
“We have had a heck of a run,” Saccullo said. “We did start a catalogue at one time and were sending out over 125,000 copies a year. And that evolved into an online presence. It was some crazy stuff. We actually got written up in the Wall Street Journal in 2001, and we just kept evolving. Then the bigger guys got in the game — Amazon and such — and it got harder to play. We didn’t evolve fast enough, and here we are today.”
Saccullo noted it was not just big box competitors who brought him down — the manufacturers limited supplies of the brand-name, high-quality goods he typically sold on-site. When the pandemic initially kept people home eight months ago, many companies began holding their products to sell directly to consumers through their websites, rather than selling to retailers.
“Our customers would come in, trying to shop local and asking for a specific item, and they could show it to me on the manufacturer’s website, but for me, I had no access to the inventory they could find online,” Saccullo said. “They had plenty of inventory to sell directly, but we couldn’t get product for our customers. That makes it difficult to stick around.”
Saccullo said that with the pandemic giving large companies the ability to keep his shelves empty, and news anchors chatting blithely about the ease of shopping on Amazon between reports of local small businesses closing, it just seemed like it was time to shut his doors.
“Everyone has been really positive, and I really do thank the community for 51 years,” he added. “The community support for us has been incredible, and I really do thank everyone.”
When discussing the future, Saccullo said he didn’t know what was next for him — only that he wasn’t ready to ride off into the sunset yet. As for the property, his parents still own it and will likely lease it once he’s finished closing down.
Michael McClung of Livermore wished him luck for the future.
“I have been shopping at Dom’s for 20 years now,” McClung said. “We the community will be losing another defining business in what was our small town.”
The East Bay Economic Development Alliance, which collects information for the entire East Bay, indicated there have been close to 5,500 business locations in the region that have momentarily or permanently discontinued business activities or closed between March and August 2020, according to an analysis using business data insights from business analytics company Dun & Bradstreet (D&B).
Dom’s Outdoor Outfitters is located at 1870 First St. The store is currently open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., though hours are subject to change as stock and employees dwindle.
For more information, call 925-447-9629.