The Livermore Public Library is challenging the community collectively to read for 500,000 minutes this summer.
“Reading Colors Your World,” the library’s summer reading program, has four levels, all free of charge.
As registered readers track the minutes they spend reading and participating in various activities, they will earn digital badges and prizes, and the community’s overall reading will be automatically updated.
The summer reading program begins June 1. Pre-readers can play with the help of a reader in the home. For details, go to www.LivermoreLibrary.net.