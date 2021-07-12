The Livermore Library is recruiting volunteer tutors to help adults improve their basic reading and writing skills. No previous experience is necessary. The library will help prepare volunteers for in-person and online tutoring.
The next three-part training course will meet via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon, on July 12, July 14, and July 19. Tutors must attend a three session.
After completing the training, each volunteer will be paired with an adult learner. Tutors and learners typically meet once or twice weekly for one to two hours each meeting.
To sign up for tutor training, or for more information, call 925-373-5507 or email literacy@livermore.lib.ca.us.