The Livermore Public Library is sponsoring a scavenger hunt inside the Civic Center Library. Participants can pick up a game board at the information desk of any Livermore public library or download one at www.livermorelibrary.net.
To be eligible for prizes, completed scavenger hunt forms must be submitted by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at any Livermore Public Library branch.
Five winners will be randomly selected from among the correct entries in a drawing on Sept. 2. Participants may also answer two bonus questions about the Rincon and Springtown Libraries to get an extra entry in the prize drawing.