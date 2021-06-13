The Livermore Public Library will offer outdoor STEM classes this summer for children in grades 1-5. The classes are designed to help young students develop skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (known collectively as STEM) through hands-on activities.
Weather permitting, sessions will be held from 6-7 p.m., on Tuesdays, from June 15 through Aug. 10, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue. The classes are free, and no advanced registration is required. Facemasks will be required, and students will be encouraged to observe social distancing.
Classes will cover such topics as creating and learning about hoop gliders on June 15, stomp rockets on June 22, parachutes on June 29, and rubber-band rocket cars on July 6.
For more information, go to www.livermorelibrary.net or call 925-373-5505.