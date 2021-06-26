The Alameda County Library is turning its traditional summer reading program into a Summer Adventure this year with additional activities encouraging patrons to tell their own stories as well as read about others.
“We all have stories to tell, no matter how young or old we are,” said librarian Cindy Chadwick. “Sharing stories is a powerful way to connect and cultivate kindness in our communities. You can write a story, make a video, do a dance; create in your own way.”
The Sumer Adventure program is open to all ages. An adventure guide with suggested activities is now available at the Dublin library.