The Alameda County Fairgrounds today, Aug. 17, became the site of a basecamp as firefighters actively responded to blazes across the Tri-Valley region and beyond.
On the heels of a lightning storm paired with triple-digit temperatures over the weekend, officials reported four different fires burned nearly 1,800 acres, with 0% containment in the Calaveras and Sunol areas, as of Monday.
According to Brian Centoni, Alameda County Fire Department (ACFD) public information officer, residents on Welsh Creek Road in Sunol were evacuated Sunday, Aug. 16. Evacuation orders for those in Kilkare Canyon were downgraded to a warning midday Monday, Aug. 17.
No deaths, injuries to firefighters or lost structures were reported as of press time.
Crews from ACFD, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) and Cal Fire were among the response effort.
“Cal Fire and strike teams — which sometimes we are a part of, but currently we’re not — have taken over management and most of the fire suppression on most of the fires that are around us,” said LPFD Deputy Chief Joe Testa, further noting one of his engines deployed to help the firefighting efforts in Monterey. “Otherwise we’re trying to keep our resources available as we’re still … getting a lot of reports of new fire starts, so we’re staying available for initial response in our region.”
Testa explained that the strike teams make up experts from all over the state that come in and manage fire cases. They arrived at the fairgrounds on the morning of Aug. 17. The basecamp serves as a place to stand up meals for the firefighters and diesel for engines, along with other logistics. He further noted that all the fires were believed to have started from the lightning; some were visible right away, while others smoldered inside trees and flared up later.
Residents in the Tri-Valley were also advised to prepare for more rolling power outages.
“Right now, we expect the California ISO is going to direct us to turn off power to certain portions of our service territory this afternoon as a result of the extreme heat and not having sufficient supply to meet the demand,” said Jeff Smith, PG&E media relations, on Monday, Aug. 17.
He noted no specific location was yet ascertained, nor were the number of homes that might be impacted. However, he did note the length of time residents can expect an outage to last could be 60 to 90 minutes. Smith also stressed preparation, urging those facing possible outages to charge phones and necessary devices.
Meteorologists with Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) continued to study conditions Monday morning and decided to extend the air quality advisory through Tuesday, Aug. 18, due to smoke.
“The Air District will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fires,” wrote BAAQMD in a release. “If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow.”