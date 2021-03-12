In its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 15, the Livermore Airport Commission will consider a verbal update on the fixed based operator (FBO) proposal by KaiserAir – the applicant of the expansion development project for the Livermore Municipal Airport.
The commission will also receive a verbal update on the large box hangar waitlist, along with other capital improvement program projects.
The meeting will take place Monday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m.
To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84944859066.
Or dial in by phone at 669-900-6833 (ID: 849 4485 9066).