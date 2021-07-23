For the 25th consecutive year, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).
LAVTA received the award for its fiscal year 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
“It is quite an honor for LAVTA to receive this award,” said Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, who serves as chair of the LAVTA Board of Directors. “To have won the award for 25 consecutive years is a testament to the LAVTA staff’s efforts to be effective stewards of the public trust and ensure that our precious tax dollars are accounted for in an exemplary manner.”
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) established the award in 1945 to encourage state and local government agencies to exceed the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles in preparing their annual financial reports.
The LAVTA 2020 financial report is available online at the agency’s website, www.wheelsbus.com.