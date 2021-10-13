Lewis Feldman, director of the University of California Botanical Garden at the UC Berkeley campus, will be the guest speaker for the online meeting of the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club on Thursday, Oct. 14, starting at 7 p.m.
The 34-acre garden, in the Strawberry Canyon area of the university campus overlooking San Francisco Bay, is considered one of the most diverse botanical collections in the U.S., noted for its number of rare and endangered species.
Feldman’s presentation, “Berkeley’s Unexplored Treasure: The UC Botanical Garden,” will cover the history of the garden, originally established in 1890 on the university’s central campus, and its current multi-pronged mission of education, conservation, and research.
Feldman, a professor of plant biology at UC Berkley, is a graduate of UC Davis who received a doctorate from Harvard University. His research at UC Berkeley has focused on root development.
Club members will be provided a link to the online presentation. Non-members who would like to view the program should email president@lavgc.org.
The garden club hosts monthly meetings from September through June. For more information, visit lavgc.org.