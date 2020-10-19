On Oct. 13, Alameda County Public Health issued a press release announcing that Alameda County has moved into the orange tier of the state’s four-tier Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Although orange tier activities are not permitted within Alameda County at this time, the county gave the district permission to open playgrounds as of Friday, Oct. 16. County officials are excited to be able to open playgrounds, as they understand the positive benefits they bring to the community, most importantly the need for children to get outside and play.
Per Alameda County Public Health, playgrounds pose a risk of spreading COVID-19 due to their high- touch surfaces, and encourage group gatherings and mixes households. To ensure the health and safety of our community, and to limit the transmission of COVID-19, district playgrounds are a ‘use at your own risk’ park amenity. Staff encourages the community to follow the below health and safety guidelines that have been set by the State of California while utilizing a district playground:
Wear a mask: Everyone 2 years and older should wear a mask covering their mouth and nose.
Maintain Distance: Maintain physical distance of six feet between individuals from different households and prevent crowding of children.
No food or drink: Do not eat or drink in the playground to ensure face masks are worn at all times.
Wash hands: Wash or sanitize your hands before and after you visit.
Plan ahead: Visit the park at different times or days to avoid crowds and waits.
Know when to stay home: Elderly individuals and people with underlying medical conditions should avoid playgrounds when others are present.
Share our space: To avoid crowding and allow everyone to use this space, please limit your visit to 30 minutes when others are waiting.
Officials continue to work closely with Alameda County Public Health and the City of Livermore as they slowly reopen in a phased approach to help reduce the risk of a surge within the community. For more information about Alameda County Public Health Orders or to receive the most up to date information about COVID-19, visit covid19.ca.gov. Visit larpd.org to receive additional information about facility and park updates and closures. For more information, call 925-373-5700