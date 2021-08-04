LIVERMORE — When the books closed on fiscal year 2020-2021, the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) had about 665,000 reasons to feel pretty good.
Make that 665,548 reasons to be exact.
The prior year was challenging from a number of perspectives, including financial. The district ended the 2019-2020 fiscal year $1.2 million in the red. Just one year later, the district wrapped up with a $665,548 contribution to its reserve funds.
“We had a real bleak 2019-2020 fiscal year,” said Jeffrey Schneider, LARPD administrative services manager. “We were not quite sure of the duration of the pandemic or its significance. We kept people on payroll even though we didn’t have work. We didn’t make any significant organizational changes until October of that year. We really struggled financially.”
Schneider said that although the organizational changes were difficult, they served as an impetus for the district to take a more analytical approach to its program offerings and staffing levels. The increased rigor in financial planning paid dividends for the district in the fiscal year that ended on June 30 this year.
“We were able to maintain and expand our ESS (extended student services) programs,” he added. “It was a real success story, frankly, to be able to operate those programs during the pandemic. Now we're starting out with opportunities again. We’ve been running camps, and a lot of our rec programs are back up and running.”
As district operations are revving back up, the spread of the Delta variant is becoming greater. For now, the district’s plans are to continue offering programs in accordance with all guidance from county health officials.
“We are optimistic that we are in a position to adjust to whatever direction the pandemic takes us,” said LARPD General Manager Mathew Fuzie. “We will be able to provide the services we are allowed to provide.”
Another headline-dominating issue that impacts LARPD operations and finances is the worsening drought. Diminishing water supplies have resulted in an increased water expense. While the year ended positively for the district, increased water expense did contribute significantly to a $115,000 negative variance in the year-end contribution when compared to the district’s mid-year budget forecast. A modest shortfall in tax revenue also contributed to the variance.
“Water is one of the real concerns that we have going forward (with) managing our water usage in the face of the drought,” Schneider said. “It’s a big expense, and we’re thinking intelligently about how to manage our water, so we don’t kill the turf. We focus on the athletic surfaces, and maybe the neighborhood parks get a little less water, but we keep them alive.”
According to Schneider, the outlook for the current fiscal year is positive. The budget forecasts a $1.4 million contribution to reserves, more than double the contribution booked this past year.
“That’s a combination of things. We will see an increase in property tax revenues, though not as much as normal, roughly 2%,” Schneider said. “The rest of it is coming from improvements in our operating revenues from programs. We’ll see more revenue from programs and improved expense controls related to those programs. So we’ll see an improvement in the bottom line because of that.”
The district took one additional action during the last fiscal year that is expected to result in a noteworthy expense reduction. A pension obligation bond was issued to pay down approximately 95% of the district’s unfunded pension liability.
“The interest rate on the bonds that were issued was pretty low, certainly in comparison to the increases that we were seeing in our pension expansion,” Schneider explained. “What we’re staring at on an ongoing basis is some pretty significant savings. If our assumptions are consistent with reality, we’ll save a couple of hundred thousand dollars a year in pension-related obligations. Effectively, we swapped one form of debt for another. It was a fun project to work on and a successful one.”