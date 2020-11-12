UNCLE Credit Union, which serves Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, recently announced three top-level promotions.
Dree Johnson was promoted to senior vice president for member services, Dean Lam was promoted to vice president for digital banking, and Ariana Balch was named assistant vice president for administration.
Johnson has been with the credit union since 2000, most recently as vice president of member services, heading up the financial center network, contact center and wealth management division. Her responsibilities have recently expanded to include mortgage originations, indirect lending, business development and business banking.
Lam joined the credit union in 2015 as assistant vice president and manager of the financial center in 2015. As vice president for digital banking, he will be responsible for the credit union’s overall digital strategy, including its online presence. In addition, Lam will continue to manage the contact center and indirect lending program.
Balch joined the credit union as senior executive assistant in 2014. As assistant vice president for administration, she will continue to support President and CEO Harold Roundtree, serve as primary liaison with the board of directors, and be responsible for managing corporate events. She will also spearhead development of a data management strategy for the credit union.
Formed in 1957 by four employees at the University of California Radiation Laboratory at Livermore (now the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory), the credit union serves about 29,000 members. In 1988, it changed its name from the Radiation Laboratory Livermore Credit Union to the University of California Livermore Employees (UNCLE) Credit Union.