A proposal to build a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Livermore near I-580 continues to move forward, nearly three years after a developer first proposed to bring the popular fast food restaurant to the site.
The restaurant planned for vacant land at 1754 N. Livermore Ave., across the street from In-N-Out Burger, would sit on a project site of about 1.5 acres and include a restaurant, parking lot, drive-thru and landscaping.
It is part of a 23-acre site in unincorporated Alameda County, within Livermore’s urban growth boundary, and is slated for annexation by the city. The remaining 21.5 acres would remain undeveloped and dedicated to the city as open space, under the proposal.
The project would require a general plan amendment, as the proposed restaurant site is currently zoned as open space. The developer would be required to construct a buried pier wall parallel to Arroyo Las Positas to ensure bank stability, add a left-turn lane at the intersection of Arroyo Plaza and North Livermore Avenue, and the construction of a segment of the Las Positas Trail.
The developer, Meridian of San Ramon, did not reply to a reporter’s phone call or email before press time.
For a copy of the June 2020 environmental study of the North Livermore Avenue Chick-fil-A proposal, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_ChickFilA.