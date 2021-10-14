LIVERMORE — The council received an update on Monday regarding the city’s progress in meeting its goals and priorities.
City Manager Marc Roberts provided the report, detailing the work staff has undergone in recent months to achieve the goals and priorities identified by the council in May. Those five goals and priorities include asset management and stormwater; downtown; General Plan update; homelessness and affordable housing; and city modernization, training and workplace enhancements.
On asset management, Roberts reported that the city transitioned to a new asset management software in September.
“We developed workflow and business practice, migrated asset data and developed a training program for all maintenance staff,” he said. “While that might sound like a little thing, it’s actually a very important thing because, of course, being able to seamlessly add information into our data system by all of our field staff on an ongoing basis is a huge leap forward for us in asset management.”
Roberts noted that the city also completed its mid-term update of the Tri-Valley Hazardous Mitigation Plan in July.
Pertaining to downtown, Livermore began work on the I Street Parking Garage in April and authorized an agreement with RRM Design Group in July to conduct public outreach for Veterans Park, Roberts continued. The council reviewed and approved the Quest interim education demonstration area and opened for events in August. Construction for the Livermorium Plaza began in July and is on schedule for completion in winter of 2021-22, Roberts explained.
For the General Plan update, Roberts noted that the council authorized an agreement with Placeworks in June to update the General Plan and Housing Element. In July, the council established the General Plan Advisory Committee rules of procedure and its committee selection process in September. The council then held committee interviews last week and appointed 19 members. Those members now include Krista Alexy, Arun Bhartia, Alan Burnham, Carmelita Chiong, Thomas Matt Graves, Paul Halvorsen, David Keny, Timothy Kingsbury, Tracy Kronzak, Alana Laudone, John Marchand, David Martinez, Ellen Peete, Heriberto Revuelta, Stephanie Shang, Steven Spedowfski, Greta Stahl, Asa Strout and Jeremy Troupe-Masi.
Roberts said the city had a “long list of accomplishments” in regard to its work for homelessness and affordable housing. He detailed the city’s work with Alameda County to identify and implement Project Roomkey, which placed homeless individuals into hotels before transitioning them into permanent housing. The city coordinated with the county and Crosswinds Church on the Goodness Village project to provide 28 tiny home units for the homeless. Roberts said the Crosswinds Church units are now fully occupied. Staff also worked with nonprofit partners to secure funding for renters, disbursing $462,330 in rent relief funds to Livermore residents, Roberts explained.
On affordable housing, Roberts noted that the city recently cut the ribbon on Chestnut Square; worked with Eden Housing to submit an application for tax credits; and approved a development, disposition and loan agreement for the Interfaith Housing/Pacific Avenue project.
“That agreement (with the Interfaith Housing/Pacific Avenue project) provides the necessary site control that will enable the project to be competitive for funding applications,” he continued.
On the fifth goal approved by council — modernization, training and workplace enhancements — Roberts detailed enhancements to processes for new hires and the public records request software. Among other items, he noted the city implemented various modernizations, ranging from a new agenda management system to traffic collision and citation software.
Councilmember Brittni Kiick expressed support for the infrastructure, asset management and data system enhancements.
“I’m really excited because this is super foundational work that will allow everything that we’re working on in that General Plan to make sense and be implemented in 20 plus years,” Kiick said. “I really appreciate all the work. This is actually very exciting.”
Redistricting Hearing
The council also received a report and held the first of its public hearings on its redistricting process. Future hearings set for Jan. 24, Feb. 14 and March 14 will offer the community additional opportunities to provide public feedback.
Every 10 years, cities that use district-based election systems must review the boundaries of voting districts. The lines are redrawn based on the current U.S. Census data.
Michael Wagaman of Wagaman Strategies — an election and governmental consulting firm — detailed the redistricting process, election laws, district criteria and “communities of interest.” A community of interest refers to a group of people with a common set of concerns that may be affected by legislation. The public is encouraged to provide input to help identify where communities are located, what the mutual interest is, and why they should be kept together.
While the city’s current district map is in compliance with the Fair Maps Act, the council can choose any alternative that meets requirements. Or the council may readopt its current lines. The city has until April 17, 2022 to adopt final district maps.