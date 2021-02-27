The Livermore City Council will hold a workshop Monday, March 1, to discuss a variety of goals and priorities for fiscal years 2021-2023.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and cover topics ranging from Eden Housing, homelessness and COVID-19 recovery to city infrastructure, communications and the climate action plan.
TOPICS
Asset Management and Stormwater
Climate Change
Communications
Eden Housing, Stockmen’s Park
Economic Recovery and Resiliency
Equity and Inclusion
General Plan Update
Homelessness and Affordable Housing
Modernization Training and Workplace Enhancements
NCS Memo
To view the complete agenda, visit http://bit.ly/Indy_LivermoreMeetingMarch1. To view the meeting on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia. To participate via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83523432335.