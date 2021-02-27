The Livermore City Council will hold a workshop Monday, March 1, to discuss a variety of goals and priorities for fiscal years 2021-2023.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and cover topics ranging from Eden Housing, homelessness and COVID-19 recovery to city infrastructure, communications and the climate action plan.

TOPICS

Asset Management and Stormwater

http://bit.ly/Indy_Stormwater

Climate Change

http://bit.ly/Indy_ClimateActionPlan

Communications

http://bit.ly/Indy_Communications

Eden Housing, Stockmen’s Park

http://bit.ly/Indy_StockmensPark

Economic Recovery and Resiliency

http://bit.ly/Indy_COVIDrecovery

Equity and Inclusion

http://bit.ly/Indy_EquityInclusion

General Plan Update

http://bit.ly/Indy_GeneralPlan

Homelessness and Affordable Housing

http://bit.ly/Indy_Homelessness

Modernization Training and Workplace Enhancements

http://bit.ly/Indy_Training

NCS Memo

http://bit.ly/Indy_NCS

To view the complete agenda, visit http://bit.ly/Indy_LivermoreMeetingMarch1. To view the meeting on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia. To participate via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83523432335.