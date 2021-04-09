At its regularly scheduled meeting April 12, at 7 p.m., the Livermore City Council will consider an historic resources update.
The project would amend the city’s development code to update and clarify its certificate of appropriateness standards and remove the historic overlay zoning district standards. The council will further consider amending the zoning map and the Downtown Specific Plan to clarify historic preservation policies. It will also consider updating the citywide historic resources inventory to analyze all city parcels and replace the historic overlay districts
To watch on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia.
To participate via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83178698189.