At its regular meeting, Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m., the Livermore City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the Annual Progress Report (APR).
This progress report tracks the city’s progress toward implementing the housing element of the general plan and meeting its Regional Housing Need Allocation (RHNA).
The city completed its sixth year of implementing the 2015-2022 housing element.
Government Code Section 65400 requires the city to submit the APR to both the State Housing and Community Development Department and the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research by April 1.
Government Code Section 65400 also requires that city council consider the report and allow public comment. If council accepts the report, staff will file it with the state prior to the April 1 deadline.
In addition, the Surplus Public Land state law Assembly Bill (AB) 1486 and AB 1255 made changes to the Surplus Land Act and established a new statutory reporting requirement for the 2020 APR. This legislation requires each local agency to establish and report an inventory of publicly owned parcels it has identified as surplus land.
Staff has identified two publicly owned vacant parcels near the northwest corner of Stanley Boulevard and Murrieta Boulevard that will not be necessary for the city's use. The city has not used them, because they have access constraints and are adjacent to a flood channel.
To review the agenda, visit https://www.cityoflivermore.net/civicax/filebank/documents/6014.
To watch via YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia.
To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83142933893.
To dial in by phone, call 669-900-6833 (ID: 831 4293 3893).